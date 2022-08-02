Pet parent shares distinctive playing styles of their golden retrievers. Seen sweet video yet?

A video of two golden retrievers showing their various playing styles has turned into a source of happiness for many. The video showing the wonderful dogs may also uplift your mood instantly as it is adorably hilarious to watch.

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page dedicated to two golden retriever siblings named Xena and Finn. Their bio says that while Xena is the “sassy Queen of the house”, Finn is her “annoying little brother. ” It also adds that they are BFFs. The video was also posted on an Instagram page and since being shared, it captured people’s attention. “Always keeping it interesting. Do any of these moves look familiar in your household?” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the two dogs running around in a huge yard. the clip then documents the various playing styles that the two dogs often use.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted nearly 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered over 36,000 likes and counting. The delightful video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“We love it,” posted an Instagram user. “Ok I’m VERY jealous of that big yard,” expressed another. “Love the over the back maneuver,” commented a third. “Never seen the twirls before, that’s my favorite,” wrote a fourth.