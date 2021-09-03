Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pet parent surprises dog by hiding its ‘favourite’ human under a sheet. Watch

The video is absolutely delightful to watch.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The image shows a pug named Baburao.(Jukin Media)

We all have that one relative that we like more than everyone else. When we meet them, they make us happy. Turns out, that sweet excitement is not exclusive to humans but also stands true for dogs – or at least that is what this video suggests. There is a possibility that this amazing video will make you smile from ear to ear. It shows a dog’s reaction upon meeting its ‘favourite’ human and that too as a surprise.

A pet parent hailing from Bengaluru orchestrated the surprise for their pet pooch. And, the video capturing it is a delight to watch.

The video opens to show a pug named Baburao. The video shows the dog entering a room with a bed kept in the middle. On the bed, several soft toys are kept along with a person hiding under a sheet. The video then shows the dog climbing onto the bed and trying to find out what is under the sheet.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what happens next.

What are your thoughts on this delightful video?

pet dog
