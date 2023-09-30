Pet parent throws baby shower for Golden Retriever dog. Watch

As a pet parent, one goes the extra mile for their furry friend and enjoys celebrating special occasions related to them, such as birthdays, adoption anniversaries, or pregnancy announcements. When this pet parent learned about their dog’s pregnancy, they threw a baby shower for her. The celebration was captured in a heartwarming video that was shared online.

Golden Retriever dog named Rosy getting a baby shower. (Instagram/@rosy_remo_the_retriever_007)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth Shivam, the pet parent of the dogs named Rosy and Remo, shared the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show Rosy sitting calmly while her pet mom drapes a red-coloured chunni over her. As the video goes on, she places a bindi on Rosy’s forehead and puts bangles on her legs. She then showers flower petals on the dog and treats her with some treats. The video then shows the dog sitting next to a board that reads, “I am ready.” As the camera pans, her furry friend Remo is seen sitting next to her with a board that reads, “I am there.” Adorable, isn’t it?

Watch the baby shower for the dog here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 6.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many took to the comments section of this adorable video and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this adorable baby shower video:

“My heart is full,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “OMG this is so adorable. Waiting to see the next phase.”

“OMG this is so so cute. Wishing her a smooth delivery and healthy babies. God bless this mumma. I wish I could give her a tight hug and kiss,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Cutest video on the Internet today.”

“See how happy she is,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth shared, “This is so cute.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON