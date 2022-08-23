Photos of aurora shared by an astronaut captivate netizens. Seen them yet?

Auroras are beautiful dancing waves of light that have captivated humans for millennia. Samantha Cristoforetti, a European Space Agency astronaut stationed aboard International Space Station (ISS), recently shared some intriguing photographs on Twitter. The images depict auroras as seen from the International Space Station and have enthralled netizens. Chances are, the pictures may even leave you enchanted.

"The Sun has been really active lately. Last week we saw the most stunning auroras I have ever experienced in over 300 days in space!" she wrote while posting the pictures with several hashtags, including #auroraaustralis and #MissionMinerva.

Take a look at the photographs below:

The photos were uploaded two days ago. The tweet has around 8,000 likes and counting since being shared. In addition, the share was retweeted 1,240 times. The photos have also prompted people to post various comments.

"Thanks for taking such great pictures! It's one of my favourite atmospheric phenomenons, I saw a couple of little ones in Tromsø, but these are so incredible they seem otherworldly!" posted a Twitter user. "Incredible," wrote Jared Isaacman, a pilot, astronaut & commander of Polaris Dawn's mission to space. "Star Trek has become reality," commented a third. "Apocalyptic images! Stunning," expressed a fourth.