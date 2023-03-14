Mumbai Police shares how Pi can inspire you to take ‘rational decision’ related to cyber security

Pi Day is celebrated each year on March 14. It is also a day to recognise the work of mathematicians throughout the ages and across the world. Expectedly, social media is overflowing with posts about this day, from witty to serious, people are sharing different things. And, Mumbai Police recently joined in too with their creative Instagram share. Their post on how to make a ‘rational decision’ regarding cyber security using ‘Pi’ may leave you impressed.

“The only constant is change. Be like #Pi. Never repeat - your passwords. It is a very rational decision,” the department wrote as they shared slides to show how the decimal representation of the irrational number Pi never ends and never repeats. The department concluded their post with a few hashtags. They’re #PiDay, #StrongPasswords, #CyberSafety, and #CyberSafeMumbai.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a little over two hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 6,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Our memes are really nice....hats off to Mumbai Police media team,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow,” praised another. “Mujhe chakar kyu aa rahe hai [Why am I feeling dizzy],” joked a third. “‘Rational decision’, give Mumbai police page admin an award,” expressed a fourth. “Creative,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram.

