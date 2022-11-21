Pic of Mumbai-based startup providing funeral services sparks chatter

A picture of a startup's stall from a trade fair has created a chatter on Twitter. The image shows that it is a company that provides funeral services to people. Many are posting the image of the stall just like IAS officer Awanish Sharan. He shared a caption in Hindi while posting the picture. When translated it reads, “Why would there be a need for such a 'startup'?”.

The image shared shows the name of the company as Sukhant Funeral Management pvt ltd. The company website explains that they are “an organization that has been created with the aim of providing a dignified and respectful farewell to life.” Additionally, they mentioned that they provide “Comprehensive Service (Manpower, Material, and Hearse) for last rites and funeral from Hospital or home to crematorium. ”

Since being shared, the post has received tons of comments. Many also shared their opinions while retweeting the picture. Many, just like the IAS officer, questioned the necessity of the service.

“Kuchh bhi shuru karte hain log… Funeral management bhi [People start anything, even funeral management],” wrote a Twitter user. “So sad… This should not be,” expressed another. “Unbelievable,” commented a third.

A few tried explaining the necessity for such services, especially in the post-pandemic era.

“Covid showed us the naked truth of ‘no kith & kin for funeral’ and the need for any additional ways of ensuring respectful adieu,” explained a Twitter user. Another joined in and wrote, “When the traditional joint families & closely knit communities crumble and society degrades, you will need such startups..and they are doing noble work. These are quite common in the west.”

