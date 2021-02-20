Pics show how different landmarks celebrated Perseverance rover’s Mars landing

Unless you’re living under a rock (we understand at times you just need to stay away from everything), there is a chance you know about the great space-related scientific triumph of NASA. We’re talking about the safe landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. Since it reached the Red Planet, social media has been buzzing with all sorts of posts. NASA has joined in by sharing how this incredible achievement was celebrated all across our home planet.

Taking to Instagram, they shared four images which capture celebrations in different parts of the world.

While one of the images show a giant projection on Mount Eiger in Switzerland, another captures illumination on Empire State Building in USA. Take a look at the post to see what the other pictures show.

Since being shared, the post has quickly gathered more than 1.4 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some thanked NASA for sharing the images, others expressed their excitement about the mission.

“I was glued to the live telecast. Amazing it was,” wrote an Instagram user. “Spectacular,” shared another. “So exciting,” said a third. There were many who wrote “Wow” to express their reactions.

Which picture do you like most?

