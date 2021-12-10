Pics show ‘miserable looking’ owl’s amazing transformation after being rescued

A post about before and after pictures of an rescued owl has won people’s hearts. Posted on the official Instagram page of Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, there is a possibility that the share will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too.

The detailed caption posted along with the pictures explains that the bird was spotted at a nearby recycling center. “When the caller sent us an image, we immediately recognized a very dirty, miserable looking Snowy Owl. We sent out a rescue volunteer to contain and transport her to our wildlife hospital. During her initial exam at WHS, we found an exhausted owl covered in diesel and an oil-based substance. The contaminants had rendered her hypothermic, she had been ingesting the oily mix in a desperate attempt to clean herself, and she was in respiratory distress. This poor bird absolutely would not survive without human intervention,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, then explained about the treatment process of the bird and how eventually she started eating on her own.

Take a look at the pictures and read the post:

The post prompted people to share appreciative comments. “Wow. Amazing! Thanks,” wrote an Instagram user. “The difference is amazing! Good job team,” expressed another. “So beautiful. Glad she got taken care of,” commented a third. “It doesn’t even look like the same animal! Great job team. Every owl and animal counts!” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the before and after images of the rescued owl?

