Pics showing an orbital sunrise captured from the ISS wow people

The pictures showing an orbital sunrise captured from the International Space Station (ISS) was posted on Instagram.
The image is posted on the official Instagram page of the International Space Station (ISS).(Instagram/@iss)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 01:17 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Instagram handle of International Space Station (ISS) is a treasure trove for those who love to watch videos and images showcasing the outer space. They regularly shares posts that are not just mesmerizing but educational too. Just like this share about an orbital sunrise captured from the space station.

“An orbital sunrise is seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 miles above the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 22, 2022.” they wrote and posted a series of pictures. The images capture the sunrise in different stages. Moreover, while commenting to their own post they also explained what each picture shows.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 10 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 40,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Lol I see it and I remember universal studio presentation,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s so amazing,” posted another. “The most beautiful sunrise ever!” expressed a third. “Mesmerising,” commented a fourth. “Amazing and beautiful,” shared a fifth.

Here’s a look at the description of the images:

The image shows comments on orbital sunrise by ISS. (Instagram/@iss)
ISS posted these while explaining about the images of the orbital sunrise. (Instagram/@iss)

What are your thoughts on the post showcasing an orbital sunrise?

