Pig-nosed turtle swims in water, video leaves people in awe

The fly river turtles are also known as pig-nosed turtles because of their snout-like noses.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 02:20 PM IST
The image shows a turtle named Freddie.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)

A video shared by Bronx Zoo on their official Instagram page has left people in awe. The video showcases a fly river turtle, also known as pig-nosed turtle, swimming around in its enclosure.

“Who recognizes Freddie the fly river turtle? He’s been at the Bronx Zoo for over 60 years and thousands of our visitors have had the pleasure of seeing him! Fly river turtles are also known as pig-nosed turtles because of their snout-like noses that allow them to breathe on the surface of the water. The rest of their body remains submerged preventing them from being exposed to predators," the zoo shared while posting the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 10,000 views and the numbers are increasing. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“60+ years . . . Wow!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! I must have seen him when I was a kid 40 years ago,” expressed another. “I've seen him maybe twenty times since 1982. Every time I wonder is that the same turtle!!? Now it’s confirmed!! Hi old friend!!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

