Pigs enjoy eating a Halloween pumpkin on an empty Arizona street. Watch

Halloween is round the corner, and many stories, some spooky and some interesting, surrounding the occasion are already making a buzz on social media. A video showcasing a few pigs falls under that category. It involves a Halloween pumpkin and a drove of pigs. The video is fun to watch, and you may play it more than once to see the pigs enjoy eating the fruit. The incident took place in one of the streets in Amber Hills, Arizona.

The video opens to show the family of pigs surrounding the Halloween pumpkin, which was essentially meant to be used as a decoration. It is pitch dark, and the piglets are seen enjoying eating the pumpkin on an empty street. What is fascinating to watch is how engrossed and occupied the pigs are with their meal. So much so that they ignore a car that approaches the animal with headlights on.

Take a look at this unusual video:

