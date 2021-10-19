Home / Trending / Pigs enjoy eating a Halloween pumpkin on an empty Arizona street. Watch
trending

Pigs enjoy eating a Halloween pumpkin on an empty Arizona street. Watch

Watching these pigs busy eating the Halloween pumpkin will make for a fascinating watch.
The pigs munch on a Halloween pumpkin on an empty street in the middle of night.(Jukin Media)
The pigs munch on a Halloween pumpkin on an empty street in the middle of night.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Copy Link
By Shreya Garg

Halloween is round the corner, and many stories, some spooky and some interesting, surrounding the occasion are already making a buzz on social media. A video showcasing a few pigs falls under that category. It involves a Halloween pumpkin and a drove of pigs. The video is fun to watch, and you may play it more than once to see the pigs enjoy eating the fruit. The incident took place in one of the streets in Amber Hills, Arizona.

The video opens to show the family of pigs surrounding the Halloween pumpkin, which was essentially meant to be used as a decoration. It is pitch dark, and the piglets are seen enjoying eating the pumpkin on an empty street. What is fascinating to watch is how engrossed and occupied the pigs are with their meal. So much so that they ignore a car that approaches the animal with headlights on.

Take a look at this unusual video:

 

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pigs
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out