Pillion rider pulls trolley bag behind moving bike on highway, internet stunned. Video

A short video has left the internet stunned, capturing two men on a motorbike as the pillion passenger dragged a trolley bag that glided effortlessly along the highway. A suitcase was seen gliding on a highway behind a motorbike, leaving viewers divided.(X/@TweetViku)

The unusual clip, posted on X by user Vikas Rawal, quickly captured the attention of social media users. In the footage, the suitcase glides effortlessly on its wheels as the bike speeds ahead, seemingly unbothered by the highway’s pace.

The post carried a playful caption that read: “When the highway is as smooth as butter, a trolley bag can be carried comfortably.”

Mixed reactions

The short clip has since gained rapid traction, sparking curiosity and concern in equal measure. While some users found humour in the unconventional luggage transport, others raised serious questions about safety and practicality.

One user recalled a failed attempt at a similar stunt: “Once my friend tried this and because of the enormous heat generated by friction, both wheels of the suitcase melted and came out in just two kilometres.”

Another asked sceptically, “Do you think this is possible in Bangalore?” Others found the idea amusing, with one commenting, “New business idea unlocked.” Yet another joked, “Carry-on luggage is being given a whole new definition in India.”

Alongside the laughs, many netizens flagged the risks involved. One warned, “This activity could lead to an accident, if not damage to the trolley wheels. Or both. I don’t recommend this on highways.”

A second user echoed the concern, writing, “This looks not cool. Suitcase tyres will burn in a few minutes.” Another added, “This will eat away the trolley bag’s tyres in about 500 to 1000 metres.”

Some dismissed it as nothing more than a social media stunt, with one remarking, “Stunt for reels and likes. The wheels would be gone after a few kilometres.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)