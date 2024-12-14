Helmetless criminal rides bike with hands tied while UP cop takes pillion seat. Viral video

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood flick, a criminal handcuffed with a rope was spotted riding a motorbike on the streets of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, while a police constable sat as the pillion rider. The strange incident, caught on camera by a commuter, quickly gained attention online after being shared on X. A handcuffed criminal rode a bike in Mainpuri, while a cop sat behind.(X/@ManishY78062388)

No helmet for the rider, but constable geared up

The video, widely circulated online, shows the criminal taking the rider’s seat of the two-wheeler without a helmet. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh policeman sat behind him, fully equipped with a helmet. The two were seen navigating the streets of Mainpuri, with a long rope connecting the rider’s wrist to the pillion constable’s hand.

Watch the clip here:

Constable felt cold, asked criminal to ride

According to The Free Press Journal, the police constable reportedly asked the prisoner to take over riding duties as he felt cold in the winter weather. The visuals, recorded by a passer-by travelling in a car alongside, offered a detailed look at the unusual situation.

The footage opens with a bike cruising down the road, a rope dangling conspicuously from the rider's hand to that of the constable sitting behind. As the vehicle approached the bike, it became clear that the rider was handcuffed and the cop had entrusted him with navigating the busy streets.

Police respond to the viral video

The identity of the accused remains unknown, and details about his alleged crime are yet to surface. Meanwhile, the Mainpuri police have acknowledged the incident, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation. “The concerned person was directed to investigate and take necessary action,” they stated in Hindi.

This peculiar episode has sparked widespread reactions, with many questioning the constable’s judgment in letting a handcuffed criminal ride the bike.