Pilot flies through two road tunnels, incredible viral video stuns people

An incredible video showcasing a pilot flying through two road tunnels has left people in awe. Energy drink company Red Bull took to Twitter to share the video which has now gone viral.

“So Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through TWO tunnels and we are literally speechless,” they wrote while sharing the video. The post is complete with two hashtags givesyouwiiings, the official tagline of the company and #worldrecord. The video shows him flying his aircraft through a stretch surrounded by concrete arc of the walls of Catalca Tunnels. The structure is located outside Istanbul in Turkey.

“Everything seemed to be happening so fast, but when I got out of the first tunnel, the plane started to move to the right because of the crosswinds, and in my head, everything slowed down in that moment. I reacted and just focused on getting the plane back on the right path to enter the other tunnel. Then in my mind, everything sped up all over again,” Costa said about his experience, cites a blog shared by Red Bull.

“I’d never flown in a tunnel in my life – nobody had ever done it – so there was a big question mark in my head whether everything would go as we expected. It was a big relief, of course, but big, big happiness was the main emotion. For me, it’s another dream come true,” he added.

The share has been posted a day ago on September 4. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 3.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated nearly 8,900 likes and counting. Many are also re-sharing the video across different social media platforms.

The Twitter post also prompted people to share various kinds of comments. “This dude playing GTA [a video game series],” joked a Twitter user. To which Red Bull replied, “He is really on a different level tho.”

“I hope people understand just how insanely hard this actually is,” shared another. “That’s amazing,” expressed a third.

Costa, an Italian professional race and stunt pilot, cleared the dual Catalca Tunnels in less than 44 seconds, cites the blog.

