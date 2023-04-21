Pilot records incredible fireworks show from cockpit. Watch

Fireworks shows are held in different locations across the world. Often videos of such shows captured by onlookers and shared online leave people stunned. However, how does such a show look from the sky? This video shared on Reddit may give you an idea. The incredible clip shows a pilot’s view of a fireworks show.

The image, taken from the viral Reddit video, shows the incredible fireworks show recorded by a pilot.(Screengrab)

The video is posted on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Fireworks show view from the cockpit.” The video shows the pilot flying his aircraft amid fireworks emitting light and sparks.

Take a look at the surreal video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated close to 4,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“One of the best things I've seen on Reddit. Thank you for sharing!” posted a Reddit user. “This is part of the Redline airshows act and their night show is one of the best. You can see a lot more of how they load out their aeroplanes and more show clips on their Instagram. If you’ve never been to a night airshow they’re awesome. Highly recommend it,” claimed another. “How is this dude so calm? I'd be screaming like R2D2! This has got to be the most exciting thing I've seen on reddit,” expressed a third. “The first shot looks like he is going through a black hole, got me for a sec,” wrote a fourth. A few were also reminded of the film franchise Star Wars.

