Pilot’s special message for passenger who beat cancer will leave you emotional

A pilot on an US flight went beyond the scope of his duty to do something special for a passenger who beat last stage breast cancer. Since being shared on Instagram, the video has left people emotional. There is a possibility that the wholesome clip will leave you teary eyed too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Content creator Valeri Jones posted the video on her Instagram page. “Thanks @southwestair [Southwest Airlines] for this memory. We will remember it always!,” she added along with the clip. She received a reply from the airlines in the comments section too. “Congratulations. We hope you and yours had such a wonderful time celebrating in Hawaii,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a woman intently hearing a special announcement by the pilot unaware that it is meant for her. Take a look at the video to see what the pilot says and how her reaction changes upon realising that the announcement is addressed to her.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6.9 million views and counting. The heartwarming video has also received tons of comments from people.

“That is sooo special. She will remember that forever,” posted an Instagram user. “So amazing!!! Great job pilot or flight attendant for doing that. Thank you for sharing! Had tears. Congratulations & hope Hawaii was everything you dreamt it to be,” commented another. “Southwest is amazing! They did the same for my daughter. Congrats on your battle with cancer! So happy for you!” expressed a third. “Wow, that just absolutely made my day… my heart is full!,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON