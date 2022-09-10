Pitbull takes care of a tiny foster kitten, showers it with love. Watch wholesome video

The videos that show love-filled interactions between cats and dogs are always wonderful to watch. Those videos have the power to uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Just like this video that shows a Pitbull taking care of a tiny kitten.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Pitbull fosters kitten.” The clip opens to show the dog and the kitten sitting on a couch. Throughout the video, the pooch is seen taking care of the little kitty. At one point, they also cuddle with each other.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 12,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. People couldn’t stop gushing about the cuteness of the video.

“They are already best friends,” posted a Reddit user. “Me and my little dog have just adopted a female, 1YO girl very similar to this one. I can say she's the sweetest creature ever!,” wrote another. “Excellent pup,” commented a third.