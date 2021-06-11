Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Piyush Goyal tweets clip of all-women team examining freight trains. Watch

Railway minister Piyush Goyal shared the video on both Twitter and YouTube.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the video of the all-women team.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

A video shared by railway minister Piyush Goyal on both Twitter and YouTube has captured people’s attention. The video is about an all-woman team formed to undertake the examination of freight trains.

“Nari Shakti: An all women team was formed to undertake intensive examination of freight trains at Kalyan Goods Yard in Maharashtra,” reads the caption shared by Piyush Goyal on YouTube. As for Twitter, this is what a part of the railway minister’s post reads, “The team is deployed for under gear examination, air brake testing, examination of under frames, side panels & for on rake attention.” The video is gathering appreciative comments from people.

Watch the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 59,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated nearly 7,300 likes. People, on both Twitter and YouTube, shared various comments on the posts.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Piyush Goyal?

