Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson visits 8-year-old cancer patient, performs for her

A heartwarming video that has surfaced online is making people emotional and leaving them in happy tears. In it, one can see Tom Higgenson, lead singer of the rock band Plain White T’s, making a surprise visit to a young cancer patient who is his huge fan. Not just this, he even performed for her and sang her favourite song, Hey There Delilah. What makes the video even more delightful is that the 8-year-old cancer patient’s name is Delilah.

The video was shared on Instagram by Isaiah Garza. “Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years. During her cancer treatments Delilah’s favorite song has been ‘Hey There Delilah’ by @plainwhitets. Today we surprised her with her dream performance at the hospital with her favorite song & singer @higgypop. This is SO WHOLESOME,” read the caption shared alongside the video.

The video opens to show Isaiah visiting Delilah in the hospital and saying that they have a surprise for her. Next, they hands her their phone and plays a video sent by her favourite singer Tom Higgenson. In the video, Tom says, “It’s Tom from Plain White T’s. I hear you’re a big fan of our song Hey There Delilah. So, I figured that I would play it for you right now.” A few seconds later, he stops and says he got ’a better idea’ and asks her to ‘hang on a sec’. What happens next is something she will never forget. The singer enters Delilah’s hospital room with his guitar and performs for her. Towards the end, they all sing Hey There Delilah for her.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being posted two days ago, the video has raked up more than 4.8 million views and still counting. The share has also accumulated lakhs of likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“I’m not crying……. This was beautiful. I absolutely love this,” posted an Instagram user. “My heart! My darling girl. I also named my daughter Delilah and I named her after this exact song. I will keep praying for your recovery. You are so special and strong and may your story serve as a testimony to many others,” wrote another. A third shared, “I never was a fan of this song, but now I am.” “This gives me hope,” commented a fourth. “I just got the chills,” expressed a fifth.

