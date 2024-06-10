Plane crashes outside a US home, 4 people sustain injuries. Here's what happened

A plane crashed outside the front yard of a suburban Denver home after trying to land in the street. Due to the crash, four people were hospitalised in serious to critical condition. US plane crash: About fifteen minutes after taking off from Centennial airfield, south of Denver, the 1969 Beechcraft 35 crashed. (Unsplash)

The National Transportation Safety Board's senior accident investigator, Alex Lemishko, stated that the four people on board suffered burns when the jet crashed and caught fire. Following the collision in Arvada, roughly 12 miles northwest of Denver, two of the four people who were brought to the hospital were adults. However, he added that it was still unclear if the other two were adults or children, reported AP.

No one in the home, which is on a street running parallel to railroad tracks, was hurt, he said.

About fifteen minutes after taking off from Centennial airfield, south of Denver, the 1969 Beechcraft 35 crashed, according to Lemishko. It was reportedly en route Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, another suburban airfield about thirty miles to the northwest. (Also Read: Air Force's Sukhoi fighter jet crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik: Report)

According to AP, shortly before the disaster, the unidentified pilot radioed that he was having engine issues and intended to land at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, which was likely visible from the air by that point, according to Lemishko.

Instead, the pilot tried to land in the street in the residential neighborhood, he said. The plane's left wing hit a large spruce tree, and the plane skidded down the roadway and veered into the yard, he said. The plane also hit a pickup truck parked on the street in front of the home, pushing the truck up into the home's driveway into another truck, Aurora Fire spokesperson Deanna Harrington said.

A roadway or even railroad tracks is a reasonable option for a pilot to try to land if they cannot make it to an airport, Lemishko said to AP. (Also Read: Air India flight with 180 passengers collides with tug tractor at Pune Airport runway)

“I’m sure what was going through the pilot’s mind was “I see a roadway, I need to get this aircraft down, let’s give it a shot,’ ” he said.

The plane was on fire when firefighters responded to the crash about 9:30 a.m., Arvada Fire operations chief Matt Osier said.