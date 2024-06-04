Air Force's Sukhoi fighter jet crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik: Report
Air Force's Sukhoi fighter jet crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, pilot ejects safely, news agency PTI reported.
A Sukhoi fighter jet of the Indian Air Force or IAF crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, news agency PTI, citing police, reported. The pilot and co-pilot ejected safely, special inspector general of Nashik Range DR Karale told PTI.
The Sukhoi plane crashed in a field near Shirasgaon village, the IPS officer said. The fighter jet was being flown by wing commander Bokil and his second in command Biswas when it crashed in a farm in Shirasgaon village in Nifad tehsil at 1.20pm.
Both the pilots ejected safely and have suffered minor injuries, another police official tol news agency. They were shifted to the HAL hospital. After it crashed, the aircraft caught fire which was doused.
The parts of the plane are now spread in a 500-metre radius, the official added. Teams of Indian Air Force, HAL security and HAL technical unit visited the spot.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
