Home / Trending / Playful baby elephant wins hearts with its ‘tiny trumpets’. Watch
trending

Playful baby elephant wins hearts with its ‘tiny trumpets’. Watch

“Fantastic, heartwarming,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The image shows little elephant named Lapa.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

There are some videos on the Internet which have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly. And, if you’re looking for such a video which will leave you with a smile, this clip shared on Twitter is what you need to see. Shared by Sheldrick Trust on their official account, the video captures a playful baby elephant named Lapa.

“Little Lapa is in a playful mood - sound on to hear his tiny trumpets! He is one of 38 calves born to orphans we have successfully rescued, reintegrated and returned to the wild,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pregnant DSP managing traffic in Chhattisgarh urges people to follow Covid norms

Rohit Sharma signs ‘fanboy’ Avesh Khan’s jersey. Seen the viral pics yet?

After months of video calls, aunt meets nephew for the first time. Watch

Elon Musk’s reply to ‘he wasn't able to get a job anywhere’ post goes viral

With more than 12,000 views, the video has now won people over. The share has also gathered over 2,100 likes – and counting. People couldn’t stop commenting how the video is both adorable and funny.

“You are the best. Thank you for you're doing, for saving and protecting these majestic animals. It is love, respect that you share. MERCI from France,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Fantastic, heartwarming,” said another. “Love watching the little ones run with their ears out!,” commented a third. “Elephants are so beautiful,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of little Lupa’s video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cute twitter video

Related Stories

trending

Splashy fun: Elephant enjoys fun time in pool, steals hearts online

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:31 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP