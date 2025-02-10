'Please let me stay the night': Infosys trainee pleads after being fired, told to vacate by 6 pm

IT services major Infosys recently fired over 300 employees at its Mysuru campus, allegedly after they failed to pass multiple internal evaluations. A Moneycontrol report has now revealed that fired trainees were asked to leave the campus the same day, their pleas to be allowed to stay the night falling on deaf ears. Infosys terminated more than 300 employees at its Mysuru campus on February 7.(Bloomberg)

A trainee fired by Infosys told Moneycontrol that a female colleague, whose employment was also terminated, tearfully begged the management to let her spend the night on campus.

“Please let me stay the night. I will leave tomorrow. Where will I go right now,” she pleaded tearfully on February 7, after she was asked to vacate the Mysuru campus immediately.

Infosys refused to pay heed to her repeated requests, reported Moneycontrol.

“We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company. Vacate the premises by 6 pm,” an Infosys official told the trainee, as claimed by her colleague.

HT.com has reached out to Infosys for a comment. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

Infosys layoffs

The trainees laid off by Infosys had undergone foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments after three attempts, according to sources quoted by news agency PTI.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said, "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments."

All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, the company said, asserting that this clause "is also mentioned in their contract".

IT employee union NITES, however, said the number of freshers affected by the move was much higher, and threatened to lodge an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking urgent intervention and strict action against the company.

Many of the employees terminated had waited more than two years after graduating and receiving offer letters from Infosys before joining the company. They were terminated just months later.