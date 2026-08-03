‘Please reward him’: Hyderabad man praises Rapido driver who returned his lost wallet; company responds

A Hyderabad man has praised a Rapido driver for his honesty and patience after he returned a lost wallet while the passenger was suffering from a 102-degree fever. The driver also shared his live location for several hours to reassure him that the wallet was safe.

A Hyderabad man thanked a Rapido driver who safely returned his wallet and patiently shared his live location. (Instagram/parv_sharma_yodha)

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(Also read: 'Worst experience': Dehradun woman alleges Rapido driver left her midway, company responds)

Wallet went missing after hospital visit

The man, identified as Parv Sharma, shared the incident in a video on Instagram. He said he had travelled with his wife by auto to KIMS Hospital in Kondapur because his fever had left him unable to drive.

After consulting the doctor and collecting his medicines, Sharma realised that his wallet was missing.

“I panicked because I was already dealing with fever, a headache and body pain,” he said.

Sharma immediately contacted the Rapido driver and requested him to check the back seat. The driver informed him that he had found the wallet and kept it safely.

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{{^usCountry}} “He replied, ‘Yes, bhaiya, I found your wallet and have kept it safely with me. Don’t worry, I will return in about an hour or an hour and a half,’” Sharma recalled. Driver shared live location for hours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He replied, ‘Yes, bhaiya, I found your wallet and have kept it safely with me. Don’t worry, I will return in about an hour or an hour and a half,’” Sharma recalled. Driver shared live location for hours {{/usCountry}}

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What impressed Sharma the most was that the driver, named Naresh, shared his live location on WhatsApp for nearly eight to nine hours so that he could track his journey and remain assured.

Sharma admitted that he called the driver at least 10 times in panic, but Naresh neither disconnected the calls nor appeared irritated.

“Every time, he patiently answered and told me where he was,” he said, adding that the wallet was eventually returned completely intact.

Calling Naresh “a very honest man”, Sharma urged Rapido to recognise and reward him. “Rapido, if you are watching this, please support this man and give him a bonus or some kind of reward,” he said.

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The video was shared with the caption, “Thank you anna. Rapido he needs reward and recognition, please help him with what you can.”

Watch the clip here:

Rapido responds to the viral video

Rapido’s official Instagram account also responded, saying it appreciated captains who went the extra mile to support customers. The company added that Sharma’s appreciation would be shared with the driver concerned.

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(Also read: Bengaluru techie, working as Rapido driver on weekend, assaulted by customer)

Internet reacts

The heartwarming incident prompted several reactions. “Omg, I got into the same situation, and that guy made sure I got my stuff on time,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Naresh, you have made Hyderabad proud. Good luck to you.”

“Omg that’s so sweet of you and hats off to the Rapido employee,” read another reaction. A fourth person added, “Honestly, honesty is one of rarest and valuable quality.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)