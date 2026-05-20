PM Modi gifts Melody toffees to Meloni during Italy visit, internet erupts with ‘#Melodi’ jokes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a sweet twist to diplomacy during his ongoing visit to Italy after gifting a pack of Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The moment triggered a flood of reactions online over the viral “Melodi” meme associated with the two leaders.

PM Modi and Meloni in the viral video.

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In a video shared online, PM Modi was seen handing over a bag of the iconic Melody candies to Meloni as both leaders burst into laughter during the exchange. “Thank you for the gift,” Meloni wrote while posting the clip on X.

In the video, Meloni could also be heard saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift… very, very good toffee. It is Melody,” before the two leaders shared another laugh.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} The playful moment quickly went viral across social media platforms, with users calling it the “ultimate #Melodi crossover". Notably, the hashtag “Melodi” - a blend of “Meloni” and “Modi” - has long been used by internet users while sharing photos and videos of the two leaders together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The playful moment quickly went viral across social media platforms, with users calling it the “ultimate #Melodi crossover". Notably, the hashtag “Melodi” - a blend of “Meloni” and “Modi” - has long been used by internet users while sharing photos and videos of the two leaders together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the video, one X user wrote, “PM Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Giorgia Meloni was the most ‘Team Melodi’ moment ever. Moment Hai Bhai Moment Hai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the video, one X user wrote, “PM Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Giorgia Meloni was the most ‘Team Melodi’ moment ever. Moment Hai Bhai Moment Hai.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another commented, “‘Melodi’ just became official. PM Modi gifting Melody to Giorgia Meloni is the most diplomatic way of saying: ‘Naam toh suna hi hoga!’”

“Best ad campaign of the year - done accidentally by two Prime Ministers and one ₹1 Melody toffee,” another user joked.

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A fourth user wrote, “From Parle-G to Melody… Modi ji’s diplomacy just went to the next sweet level.”

Several users also shared memes and edited clips. Take a look below:

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Parle, the brand which manufactures the toffee, also reacted to the now-viral video. The company re-shared the video on Instagram with the caption “Sweetening relationships since 1983".

PM Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour that also spanned the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

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(Also Read: ‘Welcome to Rome’: Giorgia Meloni's message to ‘friend’ PM Modi as he arrives in Italy)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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