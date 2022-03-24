Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / PM Modi meets specially-abled artist who paints with his feet
trending

PM Modi meets specially-abled artist who paints with his feet

A tweet with two images of PM Mod meeting the specially-abled artist was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from Twitter, shows PM Modi with the specially-abled artist.(Twitter/@narendramodi)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:45 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A post shared on the official Twitter profile of PM Narendra Modi has gone viral. The post details an encounter between the prime minister and a specially-abled artist named Aayush Kundal. In the post, he also lauded the young artist for his painting that he created using his feet.

PM Modi shared the caption in Hindi. “Meeting Aayush Kundal today became an unforgettable moment for me. The way Aayush mastered painting and shaped his emotions with the fingers of his feet is going to inspire everyone,” read PM’s post when translated from Hindi . “To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter,” he added and concluded the post. The tweet also contains two images of the prime minister with the artist.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 46,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

In yet another tweet, the PM also encouraged people to visit the painter’s YouTube channel to see his creations. “Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his painting, which contains different colors of his life,” reads the translated post that he originally wrote in Hindi.

What are your thoughts on the post by PM Narendra Modi?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP