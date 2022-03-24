PM Modi meets specially-abled artist who paints with his feet

A post shared on the official Twitter profile of PM Narendra Modi has gone viral. The post details an encounter between the prime minister and a specially-abled artist named Aayush Kundal. In the post, he also lauded the young artist for his painting that he created using his feet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi shared the caption in Hindi. “Meeting Aayush Kundal today became an unforgettable moment for me. The way Aayush mastered painting and shaped his emotions with the fingers of his feet is going to inspire everyone,” read PM’s post when translated from Hindi . “To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter,” he added and concluded the post. The tweet also contains two images of the prime minister with the artist.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 46,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In yet another tweet, the PM also encouraged people to visit the painter’s YouTube channel to see his creations. “Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his painting, which contains different colors of his life,” reads the translated post that he originally wrote in Hindi.

What are your thoughts on the post by PM Narendra Modi?