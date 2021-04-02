Home / Trending / PM Modi posts aerial view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue. Watch
PM Narendra Modi wrote “On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue," while sharing the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Instagram and Twitter to share a video showcasing Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue located in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

“On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue,” he wrote while sharing the video on both the social media platforms less than an hour ago. The video shows an incredible bird’s-eye view of both the structures.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial was built in the memory of philosopher Swami Vivekananda. Thiruvalluvar Statue, one the other hand, is a 133 feet tall stone sculpture of the famous Tamil poet Saint Thiruvalluvar.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.6 lakh views. People shared all sorts of comments on both the posts. Many simply shared heart emojis to express their reactions. Some also wrote “Wow.”

What are your thoughts on this video shared by PM Modi?

