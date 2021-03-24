PM Modi shares incredible pics of majestic tulip garden in Jammu and Kashmir

A post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left many amazed. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared about Jammu and Kashmir’s majestic tulip garden set to open for tourists on March 25. His post contains four incredibly beautiful images showing the flowers in full bloom.

“Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom,” the prime minister tweeted.

Take a look at the images and prepare to get stunned:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered more than 21,000 likes. It has also accumulated nearly 3,600 retweets. People posted several reactions to the share.

What do you think of PM Modi’s tweet about the tulip garden?

