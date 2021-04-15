Pohela Boishakh 2021: Google Doodle shares colourful art to commemorate Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh is celebrated on April 15, to mark the beginning of a new year. On this day Bengalis, all over the world, greet each other with ‘Subho Noboborsho’ while ringing in prosperous and happy days of the year. On this special occasion, Google has shared a fun and colourful doodle to celebrate the event. Shared on Twitter, the official page of Google Doodles also shared a link to the blog containing details about the occasion.

“Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates Pohela Boishakh, the First Day of the Bengali calendar. Shubho Noboborsho (Happy New Year),” reads the caption shared alongside the doodle. The artwork shows a tiger-shaped mask being painted in bright colours as another mask lies beside it.

“Today’s Doodle commemorates the festival of Pohela Boishakh, which falls on the first day of the Bengali calendar. Whether at home or abroad, Bengalis worldwide warmly greet each other with, Shubho Noboborsho, the customary way to wish each other a prosperous and happy New Year.,” informs the blog link shared in the caption

Check out the artwork:

The share has garnered many likes and comments. “It's Shubho Noboborsho. Let’s spread the lights of joy and humanity for the well of mankind. Let's make the world a better place to live in,” wrote a Twitter user. “Happy Pohela Boishakh and New Year. Good luck everyone,” commented another.