Polish woman in India for 10 years reveals 3 things other countries should copy: ‘Services, attached bathrooms, MRP’

A Polish woman who has been living in India for a decade has shared three things she believes other countries should take inspiration from. In a video posted on Instagram, Dominika Patalas-Kalra spoke about everyday conveniences in India that, according to her, make life easier and more practical.

A Polish woman shared three things India does better, highlighting delivery speed, MRP pricing, and convenience.(Instagram/domipatalas)

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(Also read: Polish woman stunned after spotting Indian biker carrying over 20 chairs: ‘In India, everything is possible’)

The clip was shared with the caption, “Exactly 10 years ago I landed in India for the 1st time and these are the thoughts I wanna share…”

‘Everything at your doorstep’

In the video, Patalas-Kalra said, “What other countries should take example from India? And I'm saying it as a foreigner staying since 10 years in India. First thing: services. We can get, just in 10 minutes, everything at your doorstep. Groceries, electronics, accessories, even iPhone—everything. You don't have to even go outside the home, and it's so easy to live here.”

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{{^usCountry}} Her remark appeared to refer to the convenience of quick delivery services, which have become a regular part of life in several Indian cities. From groceries and food to electronics and daily essentials, app-based doorstep delivery has changed the way many people shop. Attached bathrooms and MRP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her remark appeared to refer to the convenience of quick delivery services, which have become a regular part of life in several Indian cities. From groceries and food to electronics and daily essentials, app-based doorstep delivery has changed the way many people shop. Attached bathrooms and MRP {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Polish woman then spoke about another feature she finds highly convenient in Indian homes. She said, “Second thing is bathroom which is attached to the bedroom. Almost in every house in India, there is a bathroom which is attached to a bedroom, and it's so convenient. It should be, I think, in every country.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Polish woman then spoke about another feature she finds highly convenient in Indian homes. She said, “Second thing is bathroom which is attached to the bedroom. Almost in every house in India, there is a bathroom which is attached to a bedroom, and it's so convenient. It should be, I think, in every country.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also praised the concept of MRP printed on products in India. “And third thing, it's MRP price on every product here in India. There is an MRP price, so it's maximum price that they can sell the product to the customer. It should be everything in every country. So good!” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also praised the concept of MRP printed on products in India. “And third thing, it's MRP price on every product here in India. There is an MRP price, so it's maximum price that they can sell the product to the customer. It should be everything in every country. So good!” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video drew several reactions from Instagram users, with many agreeing with her observations. One user wrote, “Quick delivery has spoiled us forever.” Another said, “MRP is seriously one of the best things in India.” A third commented, “Attached bathrooms are underrated until you live abroad.”

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Some users also compared Indian conveniences with life in other countries. “After living outside India, you realise how easy daily life is here,” one person wrote. Another added, “India has problems, but convenience is definitely not one of them.” A sixth user said, “The 10 minute delivery point is so true, we take it for granted.”

Another comment read, “Every country should have MRP, it makes shopping much more transparent.” One more user wrote, “As an Indian, this made me appreciate things I never noticed before.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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