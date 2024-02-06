Poonam Pandey’s old post on ‘death’ goes viral. Netizens say ‘hypocrisy on peak’

Model, actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey sent shockwaves across the entire nation on February 2 when her Instagram page announced her demise due to cervical cancer. However, in a video posted a day later, she reassured fans, saying, “I’m alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer.” She further expressed that she staged her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. This agitated netizens who termed it a ‘new low’. A few even dug out her old tweet on ‘death’ and lashed out at her. While many asked what happened to Pandey’s ‘morality almost 12 years later’, others simply wrote ‘irony died ironically’. Poonam Pandey apologised to her fans for faking her death to draw attention towards cervical cancer. (Instagram/Poonam Pandey)

“Trending ‘RIP Madonna’. Hey whatever, please don’t joke about someone’s death. Whew! Get a life!” tweeted Poonam Pandey on February 18, 2012.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Poonam Pandey below:

After Poonam Pandey shared that she is alive and that her death was a gimmick to draw attention towards cervical cancer, netizens called her out on X.

Here’s how people have reacted to her tweet:

“Hypocrisy on peak,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “What happened to this morality almost 12 years later.”

“Absolutely cheap stunt, whatever the intention was…,” shared a third.

A fourth simply wrote, “Irony.”

“If hypocrisy had a face,” shared a fifth.

Poonam Pandey is now using her Instagram account to talk about cervical cancer. An Instagram post shared by Pandey reads, “Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally and the only one that is preventable.”

She also conveyed that ‘January was cervical cancer awareness month’ and shared a post detailing how one can detect the cancer during its early stages.