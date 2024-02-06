 Poonam Pandey’s old post on ‘death’ goes viral. Netizens say ‘hypocrisy on peak’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Poonam Pandey’s old post on ‘death’ goes viral. Netizens say ‘hypocrisy on peak’

Poonam Pandey’s old post on ‘death’ goes viral. Netizens say ‘hypocrisy on peak’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 06, 2024 07:30 PM IST

After Poonam Pandey faked her death for cervical cancer awareness, people dug out her old tweet on ‘death’ and called her out on X.

Model, actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey sent shockwaves across the entire nation on February 2 when her Instagram page announced her demise due to cervical cancer. However, in a video posted a day later, she reassured fans, saying, “I’m alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer.” She further expressed that she staged her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. This agitated netizens who termed it a ‘new low’. A few even dug out her old tweet on ‘death’ and lashed out at her. While many asked what happened to Pandey’s ‘morality almost 12 years later’, others simply wrote ‘irony died ironically’.

Poonam Pandey apologised to her fans for faking her death to draw attention towards cervical cancer. (Instagram/Poonam Pandey)
Poonam Pandey apologised to her fans for faking her death to draw attention towards cervical cancer. (Instagram/Poonam Pandey)

Read| Netizens slam Poonam Pandey for her death stunt, call it ‘new low’

“Trending ‘RIP Madonna’. Hey whatever, please don’t joke about someone’s death. Whew! Get a life!” tweeted Poonam Pandey on February 18, 2012.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the tweet shared by Poonam Pandey below:

After Poonam Pandey shared that she is alive and that her death was a gimmick to draw attention towards cervical cancer, netizens called her out on X.

Here’s how people have reacted to her tweet:

“Hypocrisy on peak,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “What happened to this morality almost 12 years later.”

“Absolutely cheap stunt, whatever the intention was…,” shared a third.

A fourth simply wrote, “Irony.”

“If hypocrisy had a face,” shared a fifth.

Poonam Pandey is now using her Instagram account to talk about cervical cancer. An Instagram post shared by Pandey reads, “Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally and the only one that is preventable.”

She also conveyed that ‘January was cervical cancer awareness month’ and shared a post detailing how one can detect the cancer during its early stages.

Also Read| Looking away from Poonam Pandey’s gimmicks: How technology can help reduce cervical cancer deaths in India

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On