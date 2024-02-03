Netizens slam Poonam Pandey for her death stunt, call it ‘new low’

A day ago, a post was shared on actor Poonam Pandey’s Instagram page informing that she had passed away due to cervical cancer. However, in another post this morning, the actor revealed that she is alive. “I am alive, I didn’t die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer,” she said. While many agreed that her death stunt prompted a conversation about cervical cancer, others expressed outrage about the way it was done and some even called it a ‘new low’. Poonam Pandey shared a video and announced 'I'm alive'. She also talked about cervical cancer. (Instagram/@poonampandeyreal)

Just like this individual who wrote on X, “Exploiting a fake death for attention is a new low. While awareness on #CervicalCancer is vital, using such tactics is disrespectful #PoonamPandey.”

Here’s how some others reacted to this news:

What did Poonam Pandey share?

“I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease,” she wrote as a part of her post on Instagram.

In her share, she also talked about cervical cancer being preventable and how one can do it. “We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take,” she added. She wrapped up her post with the hashtag #DeathToCervicalCancer.