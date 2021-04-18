Home / Trending / Pop-up clinics, brass bands: Louisiana gets creative with vaccination events
trending

Pop-up clinics, brass bands: Louisiana gets creative with vaccination events

The state has enlisted health care workers, colleges, community groups and church pastors to help cajole the hesitant and set up vaccination events.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Allison Richter receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from volunteer RN Maggie Baker, during a vaccine event hosted by Nola Ready, where people received a free drink at the bar if they received a COVID-19 vaccine, at The Howling Wolf, a music venue and bar, in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Louisiana is making a full-court press to get shots in arms, with sometimes creative outreach to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)

Brass bands playing at a 24-hour drive-thru coronavirus vaccine event. Doses delivered to commercial fishermen minutes from the docks. Pop-up immunization clinics at a Buddhist temple, homeless shelters, truck stops and casinos, with shots available at night or on weekends.

And now, door-to-door outreach getting underway in neighborhoods where few people have gotten vaccinated.

Louisiana is making a full-court press to get shots in arms, with aggressive — and sometimes creative — outreach to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated. The effort comes as vaccine supplies are surging but demand is not.

The state has enlisted health care workers, colleges, community groups and church pastors to help cajole the hesitant and set up vaccination events. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has thrown open vaccine access to anyone age 16 or older. The health department has launched a call center to answer vaccine questions and set up appointments for those without internet access or limited tech skills.

Civic organizations and faith-based groups working with the state have started using get-out-the-vote tactics, knocking on doors and making phone calls, to pitch the vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet Autonomous region

This clip showing a little joey coming out of mama wallaby’s pouch is aww-worthy

Watch: Nail-biting video shows big doggo rescuing little doggo from pool

'Compliments to the chef': Fluffy ferret replicates dish from movie Ratatouille
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
louisiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP