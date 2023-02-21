Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard, force big cat to go away. Watch

It is often said that parents would do anything to protect their children. The statement stands true for the animal kingdom too. And, this video posted on YouTube shows just that. It captures two porcupine parents protecting their young babies from a leopard. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is how they keep on fighting the big cat till it goes away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings along with a quote from a field guide in the Kruger National Park who captured the video. The guide, Mfundo Nyambi, said how he saw the porcupine family in the middle of the road during one of trips. However, the situation tensed up when a leopard also appeared and tried attacking the babies. That is when the parents started using their sharp quills as a weapon against the leopard. Nyambi further explained how the “determination and bravery” of the animals left him amazed. “The leopard tried to pounce, but each time it did, the porcupines would turn their backs and raise their quills. Successfully deterring the leopard from attacking,” he added.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the video has received over 6.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of likes and comments from people.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Great teamwork. Even the babies knew their place,” posted a YouTube user. “WOW! Never seen this before. Bless their hearts, they did an excellent job protecting their babies,” commented another. “Nature is so incredible. Porcupines aren't at all like big cats, but they still have the tools to defend against one. I did not realise how vocal they can be either,” expressed a third. “What an amazing display. The parents had such good coordination and discipline in their defensive positioning. And even the porcupettes knew where to be and were quick to stay in their positions. Unbelievable. Great job mom and dad,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}