Porsche struggles on pothole-ridden Indian road, video goes viral: 'Bought PS5 to play ludo'

A video showing a driver of a Porsche car struggling to drive the luxury vehicle on a pothole-filled Indian road has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate about road safety and luxury vehicles. The video, shared on X by an auto enthusiast named Rattan Dhillon, shows the expensive car struggling to maneuver itself on the damaged road. A video of a Porsche navigating a pothole-ridden road in India went viral.(X/@ShivrattanDhil1)

In the clip, the car bearing a Maharashtra number plate, is seen traversing on a broken road with potholes filled with water. The low-slung car struggles to drive over the potholes and slows down on the muddy road as drivers in other vehicles watch it struggle. At one point, the driver tries to drive it on a footpath next to an under-construction flyover. The car slowly drives on the side as others zoom past it. After struggling on the bad path, it finally reaches a smooth road and picks up speed.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared with a caption that read, "Bro literally paid ₹36 lakh in road tax just to drive this car on roads like this."

The post quickly garnered over two lakh views and the comments were filled with users mocking the driver for choosing to pay for a luxury car which would be difficult to drive on challenging Indian roads and traffic.

"Well lucky for him. All the focus is on driving. On a decent road he and friends would have indulged in car stunts and reel making with loud ear blasting music," remarked one user, while another said, "People buying PS5 to play Ludo on it."

"Bro that's how everyone feels in India who has purchased a costly car at some point or the other," opined a third user.

A car enthusiast added that such videos are painful to watch. "We should certainly not drive such immaculate engineering marvels on such roads. One can have endless supply of money but watching such scenes is painful for a car enthusiasts. I do believe we are improving in infra but driving is definitely not pleasure most of the times on such roads."

(Also read: Odisha man’s journey from torn-down house to G-Wagon, Porsche inspires internet)