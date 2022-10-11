Post about flatmate keeping a pressure cooker in the fridge sparks debate, divides Twitter

Have you ever seen a Twitter post that is not just funny but also leaves people with lots to discuss about? One such post is creating a buzz and may prompt you to pick a side. The post is about a person keeping a pressure cooker inside a fridge. While some shared that it is not unusual, others were weirded out by the act.

Twitter user Rakshit Baveja shared the post. “Asked my flatmate to keep leftover dal and rice in the fridge. Woke up to this, GM!” he tweeted. Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture that shows the utensil kept inside a fridge.

Take a look at the post:

The post has gathered over 7,900 likes and counting. The tweet has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“This is the only way to keep it because no faaltu bartan is used so you don't have to wash any later. Plus, you can re-heat the food in this itself. Less problems like this for sure,” posted a Twitter user. To which, Baveja joked, “You and my flatmate please get a place together. Ty.”

Another person shared, “To everyone asking what’s wrong in it? What if you wanna cook something else the next day in the cooker or the pan ? You have to move the contents into a box, just do it before putting it in the fridge and let that utensils soak overnight, easier to wash ..!!” “Um..what's wrong?” wondered a third. “You are supposed to move the food in a container, not put the whole cooker in the fridge,” commented a fourth.

