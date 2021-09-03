Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Post about serial number on samosa goes viral, eatery shares quirky response
trending

Post about serial number on samosa goes viral, eatery shares quirky response

“Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai,” reads the caption shared along with a picture of the dish.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:15 PM IST
The image shows samosas with serial numbers.(Twitter/@nitinmisra)

Serial numbers are very important when it comes to identifying different products. However, who would have thought that they are also required on the delicious street food samosa. That is what exactly happened and now a post about it is going viral online. The post as well as the reply from the eatery that prepared the dish has left people chuckling.

The tweet was shared by a user of the micro-blogging platform Nitin Misra. “Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai,” he tweeted along with an image. The image shows two samosas with serial numbers engraved on them.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on September 1, the post has gathered more than 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments, including one from the restaurant named Samosa Party that prepared the samosas.

They wrote, “After tech penetrated 'Sonars', Halwai in us got FOMO.” Their response also received a reply from Misra.

Many expressed how they love the food prepared by the eatery. Here’s how some others reacted.

“This is scary - what's next rasgulla with QR code?” shared a Twitter user. “Tech-enabled samosa. SaaS - Samosa as a service,” joked another. “So, what’s next?? Barcode on Gulab Jamuns and Jalebis at Bengali Market?” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rusty the dog practices ‘hugging technique’ on his doggo friend. See pics

Woman moves to Germany for boyfriend, he does this to make her comfortable

Mama elephant rescues baby stuck in a pit. Watch how

US gold medalist receives emotional letter from a father at Tokyo Paralympics
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP