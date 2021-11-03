Post on baby orphaned elephant’s ‘iron-clad will’ leaves people inspired. Watch

Do you love the different videos and images related to elephants? Then chances are, you already follow the official Twitter handle of Sheldrick Wildlife. It is a Kenya-based organisation dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephants in the area. They often share various posts that showcase different sides of the gentle giants. Just like this latest share about the will power of a baby orphaned elephant named Kerrio. There is a chance that the clip will leave you motivated.

“Kerrio’s iron-clad will to get on with life is inspirational. This orphaned #elephant was rescued with paralysis in her hind legs. But as you can see, she is becoming stronger and more mobile with each passing day,” they wrote while sharing a video of the baby elephant. Their post is complete with a link that explains Kerrio’s story in detail.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has accumulated more than 8,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“I have a sausage dog who is recovering from a spinal issue, with partial paralysis. He’s getting stronger each day, having a good quality of life. I truly hope she gets stronger too. Determination is a wonderful thing,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Look at her go. Improving more every day. She has such a happy disposition and such determination. Loving being alive she is! Keep it up sweet sweet girl. Thank you for sharing her progress,” posted another. “What an Angel! "Do not give up Kerrio!" Love you,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

