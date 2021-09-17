Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Posts on relatable ‘before and after Instagram’ Twitter trend leave people chuckling

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The image shows a tweet shared by a Twitter user.(Twitter/@Harsh_humour)

Yet another day and yet another trend goes viral on Twitter. This time, the trend involves another popular social media platform – Instagram. It is the life ‘before and after Instagram’ trend. There is a chance that the relatable and hilarious posts under the trend will keep you entertained.

Under the trend, people are giving funny twists to different images to show how their lives have changed before and after Instagram. Netizens are now sharing tweets with a dash of humour and some brands have joined in too.

Tinder India says this is how the platform has impacted people's dating lives:

What would Zomato tweet about the trend? See for yourself and chances are you will find their post highly relatable:

Paytm shared a tweet with reference to another viral Twitter trend, Binod.

Take a look at some other posts shared under the ‘before and after Instagram’ trend:

What would you share under this trend?

