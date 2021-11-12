Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar do the FRIENDS 'Routine', Netflix reacts

In this Instagram Reel that was shared by Prajakta Koli aka ‘MostlySane’ - we can see her and fellow actress Mithila Palkar replicate The Routine from FRIENDS, step-by-step.
Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane and Mithila Palkar do ‘The Routine’ from FRIENDS. (instagram/@mostlysane)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 12:16 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

FRIENDS fan or not, you must have come across this viral Instagram Reel uploaded by entertainers Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar.

In the hit TV series FRIENDS, that aired between 1994 and 2004, two of the main characters - Ross Geller and his sister Monica Geller, had performed this ‘Routine’.

The two characters had this rehearsed sequence of dance movements ready but performed it after a long time as adults during a shooting within the plot of the series. It was on the sets of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”.

In this Instagram Reel that was shared by Prajakta Koli who is also known as “Mostly Sane” all over social media - we can see her and fellow actress Mithila Palkar replicate The Routine step-by-step.

Watch the fun and exhilarating dance video right here:

RELATED STORIES

Since it was shared on November 10, this Instagram Reel has garnered attention from FRIENDS fans, dance fans and even Netflix itself!

It has more than six lakh likes and innumerable comments where viewers have showcased their support for the dancing duo and how entertaining it was to watch this video.

“I would watch this over FRIENDS any day,” said one comment.

Another commented, “Ross and Monica would be proud”.

Mandira Bedi also took to the comment section when she said, “Man. That’s hectic!”

Even Netflix could not help itself from commenting on this viral Reel, where it said: “where do we apply to be a part of this FRIEND group?”

To this, Prajakta Koli replied, “you ARE the group,” followed by a heart emoji.

What are your thoughts on this fun number that the two artists pulled?

