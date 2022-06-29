Prajakta Koli does her best Varun Dhawan accent in a video he features in. Watch

Prajakta Koli, who is famous all over social media as @mostlysane, knows exactly how to keep her fans and followers entertained. Her Instagram page is filled with several comedy sketches and Reels that keep going viral for all the right reasons. In a recent video that has been shared by her, one can also spot actor Varun Dhawan. Despite being late to the ‘accent trend,’ Koli absolutely aces it in this video where she mimics Varun Dhawan’s accent and even his signature smirk which can be seen in a lot of his movies. There is a good chance that this video will make you laugh out loud.

The caption that she has shared this video on Instagram with reads, “Late to the trend but whatevs ya.” Koli has also tagged Varun Dhawan in the caption. The video shows how Varun Dhawan goes about his day-to-day tasks while Prajakta Koli imitates his accent. By the end of the video, both of them can be seen smirking together in signature Varun Dhawan style.

Watch it right here:

Shared just five days ago, the video has already received more than nine million views on it. It has also received comments from celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Yashraj Mukhate, Dolly Singh, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Lauren Gottlieb, Tanmay Bhatt, and the like.

“Hahahahahhahaha,” wrote Aparshakti Khurana. Many others complimented how on-point this video is and flocked to the comments section to flood it with emojis of clapping hands or of laughing faces with tears in their eyes.

