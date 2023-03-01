Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Pretty spot on’: Guinness World Records asks ChatGPT what it knows about the organisation

Published on Mar 01, 2023 11:52 AM IST

Guinness World Records took to Twitter to share what an AI bot answered when it was asked about the organisation.

Guinness World Records' post on ChatGPT has created a buzz on Twitter (representational image).
ByTrisha Sengupta

Guinness World Records regularly take to social media to share posts about the different records being created worldwide. However, their recent share on Twitter is very different from what they usually post. This tweet shows a part of their conversation with the AI bot ChatGPT. Turns out, they asked the bot what it knows about the company, and it answered.

“Asked ChatGPT what they knew about us, and they thought we were owned by a company that sold us in 2001 lol,” they wrote while sharing a screenshot of the conversation with the AI bot. While replying to their own post, they also added, “the rest is pretty spot on though.”

“Guinness World Records is a reference book published annually that lists world records and achievements. The book is published by the Guinness World Records Ltd., a subsidiary of the Irish company Diageo,” reads the first paragraph of the answer shared by the AI bot.

Take a look at the post to see the rest:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has received close to 23,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 300 likes. The share prompted people to post different comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“If that's all it got wrong they're doing pretty good. It just collects information from the Internet so you probably need to correct a fact out there,” wrote a Twitter user. “Impressive,” shared another. “Okay,” commented a third.

