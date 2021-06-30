Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pride of lions gets spooked by tiny crab. Video goes viral

In the video, the pride of lions get spooked by ‘unidentified crawling object’.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:56 PM IST
The image shows the pride of lions examining the crab.(YouTube/@LatestSightings)

House cats or big cats, every feline has one thing in common- curiosity. A video shared on YouTube by Kruger National Park aptly proves that. The video features a pride of lions curiously examining a little crab. The whole encounter is bound to make you giggle.

The footage was shot at MalaMala Private Game Reserve, a 33,000 acre reserve which is one of the oldest and biggest in South Africa in the Kruger National Park. “This is the amazing moment a pride of lions was seen off as they came claw-to-claw in the wild…with a feisty four-inch CRAB!” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video. The recording was captured by Rangers Ruggiero Barreto and Robyn Sewell.

We won’t spoil the fun so take a look at the clip:

Shared on June 29, the video has garnered over 73,000 views and lots of reactions. While many found the bravery of the snappy little crab amusing, others were totally surprised by how the lions were afraid of the crab.

“Whoa guys check this thing out. It’s totally got jaws where its paws should be,” joked a YouTube user while voicing the probable thoughts of the lions. “He will not give them the Krabby Patty secret recipe even if it cost his life,” joked another.

“Lions: you won’t believe what we saw! a UCO (unidentified crawling object),” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

