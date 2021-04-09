Home / Trending / Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dies aged 99. People tweet tributes
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dies aged 99. People tweet tributes

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," reads a part of the post shared on Buckingham Palace's official Instagram page.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99 on April 9.(Instagram/@theroyalfamily)

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, said Buckingham Palace on April 9. They also shared a post on Instagram.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” Buckingham Palace wrote along with an image of Prince Philip.

Different social media platforms, especially Twitter, are flooded with tributes mourning his death. The words “Prince Philip” are also trending on Twitter as people are sharing different posts using his name.

Football Club Manchester United took to Twitter and wrote “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Here’s what some others shared:

Prince Philip got married to Elizabeth II in 1947.

