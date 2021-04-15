IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip with family picture
Along with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen, the image also features Prince George and Princess Charlotte.(Instagram/@kensingtonroyal )
Along with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen, the image also features Prince George and Princess Charlotte.(Instagram/@kensingtonroyal )
trending

Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip with family picture

The caption explains that the picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015, before Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child Prince Louis was born.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Remembering Prince Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a picture which shows them with The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen. The image also features Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” reads the post’s caption. The caption further explains that the picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015, before Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child Prince Louis was born.

Take a look at the post:


Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.2 million likes – and counting. It has also accumulated several comments. While some paid their tributes to the late prince, others commented on how they look great together. A few also pointed at the sweet moment between the Queen and Princess Charlotte, captured in the photograph.

“Love Princess Charlotte and Her Majesty smiling at each other!” wrote an Instagram user. “A great & loyal Prince. You are celebrating his life as you should,” shared another. “Look at Charlotte and the Queen's connection. Thanks for sharing,” said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
queen elizabeth ii prince philip kensington palace + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP