Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip with family picture

Remembering Prince Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a picture which shows them with The Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen. The image also features Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” reads the post’s caption. The caption further explains that the picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015, before Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child Prince Louis was born.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.2 million likes – and counting. It has also accumulated several comments. While some paid their tributes to the late prince, others commented on how they look great together. A few also pointed at the sweet moment between the Queen and Princess Charlotte, captured in the photograph.

“Love Princess Charlotte and Her Majesty smiling at each other!” wrote an Instagram user. “A great & loyal Prince. You are celebrating his life as you should,” shared another. “Look at Charlotte and the Queen's connection. Thanks for sharing,” said a third.