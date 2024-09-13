Principal instructs staff to remove Swami Vivekananda’s pic as student starts dancing to Jadoo Ki Jhappi

Social media appreciated a principal's gesture during a student's performance. As a video shows, she made sure that Swami Vivekananda's picture was not displayed on a screen after a student started dancing to the song Jadoo Ki Jhappi on a stage in front of it. The image shows a student dancing to Jadoo Ki Jhappi, with a picture of Swami Vivekananda in the background. Her principal removed it. (Facebook/Khushi Mishra )

The video opens to show a dance performance by a student grooving to the song Jadoo Ki Jhappi. Within moments, the principal gets up from her seat and goes to the stage to give some instructions. Almost immediately, a screen on the stage, which earlier had a picture of Swami Vivekananda, is switched off.

A principal asks someone to shut off a screen showing Swami Vivekananda’s pic. (Facebook/Khushi Mishra )

Though the video is shared with the caption that the principal stopped the performance, the clip shows that she got up from her place to ask someone to turn the screen off.

The dance performance continued after shutting off the screen. (Facebook/Khushi Mishra )

Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has received over 3.2 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. It is also being reshared across various social media platforms.

How did Facebook users react to the share?

“The video belongs to Bhagini Nivedita College DU,” claimed a Facebook user. “Respect for the principal,” added another. “Teachers should monitor what songs and steps will be performed,” suggested a third. “She didn't stop the song. She asked to remove the background picture of Swami Vivekananda,” expressed a fourth. “That's why we only want to allow folk or patriotic songs,” wrote a fifth.

About the song:

Jadoo Ki Jhappi is a song from the 2013 romance film Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Sung by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar, with lyrics by Priya Panchal, it has been a fan favourite since its release.

