‘This is sickening’: Kids dance to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat on Teachers’ Day, video sparks social media outrage

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance number Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 has been a fan favourite since its release and also inspired many to share videos of their creative twists to the track. However, one particular dance video to this song has sparked social media outrage. The clip captures kids dancing to this track during Teachers’ Day celebrations. The video of kids dancing to Aaj Ki Raat has prompted a flurry of angery posts on X. (YouTube)

What does the video show?

The clip opens to show a few kids on a stage with a banner in the background that suggests it is an event organised to celebrate Teachers’ Day, observed on September 5 each year in India. The banner features an image of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered teacher and the second President of India, whose birthday is commemorated on this day.

As the video progresses, the kids recreate some of the steps in the original item numbers, with one of them wearing an outfit similar to Tamannaah Bhatia's in the film. A school in Assam organised the event.

Social media outrage:

Since the video resurfaced, it has angered people, with many questioning why the kids were allowed to dance to this song.

“This dance would not have happened without personal training by one of the teachers. All such dance and song programs by small kids are taught and choreographed by teachers of the school. I think that is the case here too,” suggested an X user. Another added, “This is such a shameful act from the organisers and parents who allowed this. What are we teaching our kids?”

A third expressed, “Correction: The failure here is at both ends - the schooling and the parenting!” A fourth commented, “The problem with today's parents is they want to get famous through their kids, whichever way possible.”

A fifth joined, “I am more afraid about the hooting coming from the audience.” A sixth wrote, “This is sickening!”

About the song:

The song, Aaj Ki Raat, from the newly released film Stree 2, is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar, Sachin-Jigar, Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the track lyrics.