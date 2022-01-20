Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Priyanka Gandhi shares about helping her children with homework. Watch
trending

Priyanka Gandhi shares about helping her children with homework. Watch

The video posted by Priyanka Gandhi about her children's homework prompted many to share comments, including actor Richa Chadha.
Priyanka Gandhi took to Instagram to share the video.(Instagram/priyankagandhivadra)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video posted by Priyanka Gandhi on Instagram about how she still helps her children with their homework has created a chatter. Shared on Instagram, the video is a part of the Facebook live session that she recently conducted. There is a possibility that the video will wow you too.

Gandhi, while sharing the video, posted a caption in Hindi. When loosely translated it reads, “I still help my children with their homework.”

The video shows the leader reading a question from her laptop and then answering it with a smile on her face. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 39,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many shared various comments while reacting to the video, including actor Richa Chadha. She shared two heart eyes emojis. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

She also shared another post with a picture and wrote that she is looking forward to another Facebook session.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP