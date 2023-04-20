Professor's hilarious 'desi' reply after an event was postponed has left many in splits
An associate professor at the Institute of Islamic Studies at McGill University in Canada has left the Internet in splits. Reason? Pasha M. Khan, a professor, was prepared to deliver his research at a scheduled event. But there was a delay. So, when the organiser of the event informed the professor about it, his 'desi' reply to the mail left many amused.
"In this life, you can either be a professor or a South Asian. Choose your culture overall and live a beautiful life," wrote Pasha M. Khan as he shared the screenshot of a mail. In the mail, you can see a person informing Khan that one of the speakers at the event cancelled, so they would have to push back the event. To this, the professor replied comically and wrote, "Oh, I would have come on desi time anyway."
An individual wrote, "Damn, I wish you were my professor." Another added, "Haha. We just call it IST- Indian stretchable time." A third posted, "Hahaha!!!"