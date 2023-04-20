Home / Trending / Professor's hilarious 'desi' reply after an event was postponed has left many in splits

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 20, 2023 11:26 AM IST

An associate professor at the Institute of Islamic Studies at McGill University in Canada has left the Internet in splits. Reason? Pasha M. Khan, a professor, was prepared to deliver his research at a scheduled event. But there was a delay. So, when the organiser of the event informed the professor about it, his 'desi' reply to the mail left many amused.

Screenshot of the mail that the professor recieved.(Twitter/@mkhanpasha)

"In this life, you can either be a professor or a South Asian. Choose your culture overall and live a beautiful life," wrote Pasha M. Khan as he shared the screenshot of a mail. In the mail, you can see a person informing Khan that one of the speakers at the event cancelled, so they would have to push back the event. To this, the professor replied comically and wrote, "Oh, I would have come on desi time anyway."

An individual wrote, "Damn, I wish you were my professor." Another added, "Haha. We just call it IST- Indian stretchable time." A third posted, "Hahaha!!!"

