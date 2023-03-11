Home / Education / Employment News / CME Pune to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

CME Pune to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

employment news
Published on Mar 11, 2023 01:42 PM IST

CME, Pune will recruit candidates for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply before March 15, 2023.

CME Pune to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts
CME Pune to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

College of Military Engineering, Pune has invited applications from candidates for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should send a mail to the mentioned mail id on or before March 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation.

Interested candidates are requested to fwd their resume only in PDF Format to fcivilcme@gmail.com. Interview will be held tentatively in Mar 2023 and will also be initmated on e-mail/ telephone. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details.

Vacancy Details

Associate Professor

  • Electrical Engineering: 1 post

Assistant Professor

  • Electrical Engineering: 4 posts
  • Electronics: 1 post
  • Thermal Engineering: 11 posts
  • Machine Design: 6 posts
  • Physics: 2 posts
  • Chemistry: 2 posts
  • Computer Technology: 5 posts
  • Structural Engg: 12 posts
  • Soil Mechanics: 2 posts
  • Water Resource Engg: 1 post
  • Transportation Engg: 2 posts
  • Construction Mgmt: 8 posts
  • Environment Engg: 2 posts
  • Construction Drg/ Architecture Drg/ Bldg Design and Drg: 3 posts
  • Mathematics: 6 posts
  • Geology: 1 post
  • English: 1 post
  • REVIT: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Remuneration

  • Associate Professor is 40,000/-
  • Assistant Professor is 31,500/-

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out